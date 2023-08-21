Former Trump attorney John Eastman agrees to $100,000 bond, release conditions in Fulton County criminal case

By Zachary Cohen and Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has reached a bond agreement with one of former President Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants: conservative attorney John Eastman, according to a new court filing on Monday.

Eastman’s $100,000 bond order is the first to appear on the Fulton county court website.

Eastman faces multiple criminal charges for his alleged role in helping Trump try to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

All of the 19 defendants in the case who were indicted last week, including Trump, are expected to turn themselves in this week ahead of a Friday deadline set by Willis. Attorneys for defendants in the Trump case are expected to negotiate with the district attorney’s office to agree to terms of release and bond for their clients – known as a consent bond – before they turn themselves in at the jail in Fulton County.

As part of his agreement, Eastman agreed not to communicate “in any way” about the case with any co-defendant or witness except through counsel. The order signed by his lawyer also says Eastman “shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.”

Eastman devised and promoted a six-step plan for then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn Joe Biden’s victory while presiding over the Electoral College certification on January 6, 2021. He also urged Georgia state lawmakers to appoint fake GOP electors to replace the legitimate slate of Democratic electors.

A bipartisan array of legal scholars have said Eastman’s schemes were unconstitutional.

Eastman also was referenced, though not explicitly by name, as an unindicted co-conspirator in special counsel Jack Smith’s federal election subversion case against Trump.

Harvey Silverglate, co-counsel for Eastman, said in a statement following last week’s indictment that Eastman “will challenge this indictment in any and all forums available to him.”

