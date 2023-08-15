Skip to Content
Trump property manager pleads not guilty

today at 7:51 AM
Published 8:08 AM

By Shawn Nottingham, CNN

(CNN) — Carlos de Oliveira, the Mar-a-Lago property manager, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to multiple obstruction-related offenses tied to former President Donald Trump’s alleged unlawful retention of documents after leaving office, including classified material at Trump’s Florida resort.

De Oliveira was accompanied by his attorney at the arraignment, which lasted about six minutes. During the proceeding, he waived a formal reading of the charges against him.

De Oliveira asked for a trial by jury and attorneys said the discovery process should get underway in the coming weeks.

Trump and Walt Nauta, an aide to the former president, have already been arraigned in the case and pleaded not guilty. The pair was first indicted in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case in June.

De Oliveira was added as a co-defendant in a superseding indictment last month, along with new charges against Trump and Nauta. The former president previously waived his appearance in court and his lawyers officially entered a not guilty plea.

This story has been updated with additional details.

