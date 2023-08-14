The 19 defendants, including Trump, charged in Georgia
By Marshall Cohen and Devan Cole, CNN
(CNN) — An Atlanta-based grand jury on Monday indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants on state charges stemming from their efforts to overturn the former president’s 2020 electoral defeat in the Peach State.
Here are the 19 people charged in the Georgia case, according to the indictment.
- Donald Trump, former US president
- Rudy Giuliani, Trump lawyer
- Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff
- John Eastman, Trump lawyer
- Kenneth Chesebro, pro-Trump lawyer
- Jeffrey Clark, top Justice Department official
- Jenna Ellis, Trump campaign lawyer
- Robert Cheeley, lawyer who promoted fraud claims
- Mike Roman, Trump campaign official
- David Shafer, Georgia GOP chair and fake elector
- Shawn Still, fake GOP elector
- Stephen Lee, pastor tied to intimidation of election workers
- Harrison Floyd, leader of Black Voices for Trump
- Trevian Kutti, publicist tied to intimidation of election workers
- Sidney Powell, Trump campaign lawyer
- Cathy Latham, fake GOP elector tied to Coffee County breach
- Scott Hall, tied to Coffee County election system breach
- Misty Hampton, Coffee County elections supervisor
- Ray Smith, Trump campaign attorney
