Illinois Supreme Court upholds state’s assault-style weapons ban

By Whitney Wild, CNN

(CNN) — The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday upheld the state’s assault-style weapons ban in a 4-3 ruling after months of legal challenges sought to dismantle the law.

State lawmakers in January passed and Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a measure that would ban assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines. Those who already own such rifles face limitations on their sale and transfer and must register them with the Illinois State Police by 2024.

That law – which came about six months after the July 2022 Highland Park, Illinois, shooting – faced immediate lawsuits in state and federal court, arguing it violated the Illinois and US constitutions.

A Macon County Circuit Court judge found earlier this year that exemptions to the law, including for law enforcement officers and armed guards at federally supervised nuclear sites, violated the equal protection clause of the state’s constitution.

The Illinois Supreme Court agreed to fast-track the state’s appeal.

In a 20-page opinion, the Illinois Supreme Court reversed the circuit court’s judgment.

CNN has reached out to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and counsel for the plaintiffs for comment but have not yet heard back.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.