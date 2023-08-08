Giuliani still refuses to say he should be held liable after conceding he defamed Georgia election workers

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime and Justice

(CNN) — Rudy Giuliani still refuses to concede that he should be held liable for the harm he may have caused two Georgia election workers after the 2020 election – even though he has acknowledged he made false and defamatory statements about them, according to a new court filing.

A federal judge recently ordered Giuliani to either forfeit the lawsuit filed by the workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss, or explain himself further and be called into a court hearing next week.

Giuliani previously said he was not contesting that he made false and defamatory statements about the workers when he falsely said they took part in planting fraudulent votes as they counted ballots at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

But on Tuesday, he appeared only to double down on that position, rather than concede the lawsuit and face its consequences in full.

Giuliani’s court filing says that “for purposes of this litigation only,” he should be treated as having “default liability” but would still like to be able to argue some issues on appeal. He also said he still wants to be able to contest the “alleged damages caused by Giuliani’s conduct.”

A lawyer for Moss and Freeman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the lawyer handling the case for Giuliani.

The latest filing doesn’t bring any clarity to the direction of the lawsuit. Earlier moves by Giuliani derailed its progress when lawyers for Freeman and Moss and the judge were unable to force him to turn over additional records he might have that would be evidence in the case.

The judge, Beryl Howell of the DC District Court, has made clear in recent weeks that Giuliani could be sanctioned severely by the court, which includes potentially losing the lawsuit.

He has already been fined nearly $100,000 for legal fees Freeman and Moss’ lawyers previously incurred.

