North Carolina congresswoman suffered broken bones in ‘serious car accident’

(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning of North Carolina and a member of her staff were involved a “serious car accident” Thursday morning in Greensboro on their way to a district event, according to a statement issued by the congresswoman’s office.

Both the representative and staffer were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and have since been discharged, the statement said.

Manning was released from the hospital with a broken sternum and a broken bone in her foot and is now “recuperating well at home and will continue to work from home as she recovers,” her office said Friday.

“Many thanks to the first responders and the Cone Health team for their timely response and assistance,” her office added. “Rep. Manning is extremely grateful to the outstanding first responders and the extremely professional and kind staff at the Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. She is very grateful for all the kind words, prayers, and well wishes she has received.”

CNN has reached out to the Greensboro Police Department for additional information.

Congress is in the middle of its August recess and not in session until September.

