Appeals court allows Biden administration to keep controversial asylum policy in place for now

Texas Department of Public Safety highway patrol troopers look over the Rio Grande as migrants walk by a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande border with Mexico in Eagle Pass
Published 5:52 PM

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals will allow the Biden administration to carry out a controversial asylum policy that a district court judge had blocked last week, putting that injunction – a ruling the judge had put on hold for two weeks – on pause for longer while the case is appealed.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN Newsource

