Trump team creating legal defense fund

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s team is creating a legal defense fund to help offset some of the enormous bills incurred as his legal troubles mount, two sources familiar with the planning told CNN.

The fund is expected to cover the bills of some of Trump’s current and former aides and employees who have been wrapped up in various investigations into the former president. Trump’s political action committee, Save America, spent more than $40 million on legal fees for him and many of his associates since the start of 2023.

The new fund will be called the Patriot Legal Defense Fund Inc., according to the sources, and will be led by Trump associate and adviser Michael Glassner.

