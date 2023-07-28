Barricades placed outside Fulton County courthouse ahead of possible Trump charges

By Ryan Young and Jason Morris, CNN

(CNN) — Security barricades have been placed outside of the Superior Court of Fulton County in downtown Atlanta, where former President Donald Trump and his allies are being investigated for violating the law in their efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

In a written statement, the Fulton County Sheriff’s office says that it is “proactively coordinating with local, state and federal agencies to enhance security during high profile legal proceedings at the Fulton County Courthouse. Some of the measures we are deploying, such as barriers that will limit parking near the courthouse, will be obvious to the public. For security reasons, other measures being deployed will not be as obvious.”

Charging decisions are expected to be made in the sprawling investigation next month.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is spearheading the investigation, announced remote workdays for staff in August and asked judges to reduce in-person hearings, likely out of security concerns.

Willis previously alerted local police that possible charges could be announced between July 11 and September 1.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, who oversees security at the Superior Court, sent teams to New York and Miami to study the security protocols for Trump’s two previous arraignments this year, CNN has reported.

Willis’ investigation includes solicitation of election fraud, making false statements to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of an oath of office and involvement in election-related threats.

