Santos faces his first primary challenger for 2024

Embattled New York Rep. George Santos officially has his first primary challenger. Afghanistan war veteran Kellen Curry, a Republican, announced Monday that he is running for New York’s 3rd Congressional District.

“With a passion for public service and a strong desire to restore honorable leadership back to our congressional representation, Kellen is seeking the republican nomination,” a news release from the campaign reads.

Curry served two tours in Afghanistan and was formerly a vice president at JP Morgan, according to his campaign bio.

In a video posted to his Twitter, Curry says he wants to “restore honesty and integrity back to our congressional representation.”

Santos filed paperwork in March formally declaring his 2024 candidacy, but told CNN that he would “maybe” run for office again. Santos faces federal and local investigations into his finances and a House Ethics Committee probe. He has come under scrutiny for fabricating large portions of his biography during his campaign, including his education, professional experience and family history.

Some Republicans on Capitol Hill and in Santos’ local Nassau County have called on him to step down. Senior Washington Republicans told members of their party that they will not let Santos be the nominee, CNN reported.

A group of congressional Democrats also filed a resolution with the House Ethics Committee to expel Santos from Congress.

