Manhattan DA’s office slams House GOP inquiry, says it was motivated by Trump creating ‘false expectation’ of imminent arrest
By Annie Grayer, CNN
The Manhattan district attorney’s office investigating former President Donald Trump’s role in an alleged hush money payment scheme slammed House Republicans for their inquiry into a “pending local prosecution,” saying they were reacting to Trump creating a “false expectation that he would be arrested the next day.”
In a letter to the GOP chairmen who requested information on the probe, the Manhattan DA’s general counsel called for a meeting to “confer with committee staff to better understand what information the DA’s Office can provide that relates to a legitimate legislative interest.”
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.