Biden expected to designate largest national monument of his presidency next week

President Joe Biden plans to designate Avi Kwa Ame in Nevada as a national monument next week, according to a person familiar with the plans.

At nearly half-a-million acres, it would mark the largest area Biden has placed under national conservation since taking office.

The White House announced earlier this week that Biden planned to attend a conservation summit held by the Department of Interior on Tuesday.

Biden previously announced his commitment to protecting the area, which is a sacred site for the Fort Mojave and other Native American tribal nations, at the White House Tribal Nations Summit in November.

“When it comes to Spirit Mountain and the surrounding canyons and regions in southern Nevada, I’m committed to protecting this sacred place that is essential to the creation story of so many tribes that are here today,” Biden said in November.

Among those advocating for creation of the national monument were native organizations and environmental groups. Creating the national monument could expand habitat areas for a number of species including bighorn sheep, deer and several types of birds.

Biden has previously used his presidential authority to designate national monuments in Colorado and to restore areas whose monument status had been removed or shrunk by President Donald Trump.

