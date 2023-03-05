Larry Hogan says he’s not running for president in 2024
By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN
Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday that he will not seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
“I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. That is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president,” he said on Twitter.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
