Biden’s about-face on the DC crime law angers Democrats

President Joe Biden‘s decision to allow Congress to potentially nix reforms to the criminal code of Washington, DC, has left him facing criticism from his own party as he prepares to launch his reelection campaign.

The move to promise to sign the GOP-led legislation reflects a rising desire among more moderate Democratic lawmakers to avoid being seen as soft on crime, especially in the wake of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s surprise primary loss earlier this week. The DC policy was criticized by Republicans and others as being too lenient toward violent criminals with the District of Columbia seeing an uptick in violent crime.

However, Biden’s revelation Thursday in a meeting with Senate Democrats that he would allow the bill to become law set off howls of objections from progressives and DC residents, who said the president is letting Congress step on the ability of Washington’s citizens to govern themselves.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat, is “deeply disappointed” in Biden’s decision.

“This is simple: the District of Columbia must be allowed to govern itself. Democrats’ commitment to home rule should apply regardless of the substance of the local legislation,” she said in a statement to CNN. “This is why the Congressional Progressive Caucus and its members have endorsed D.C. statehood, with every CPC member cosponsoring D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton’s bill in the 117th Congress. Statehood is the only way to protect the 700,000 residents of the District from this kind of interference, we will continue to champion this cause.”

The president’s decision also contradicts his own administration’s earlier stance, laid out in a statement of administration policy last month, that said, “Congress should respect the District of Columbia’s autonomy to govern its own local affairs.” Biden attempted to explain the reasoning behind his change of mind, saying in a tweet from his official account, “I support D.C. Statehood and home-rule — but I don’t support some of the changes D.C. Council put forward over the Mayor’s objections — such as lowering penalties for carjackings. If the Senate votes to overturn what D.C. Council did — I’ll sign it.”

A vote on the measure is expected in the Senate next week. It has already passed the GOP-controlled House.

When pressed on why the president believes that he should step in on this case when it comes to how the district is governed, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre offered similar reasoning that Biden laid out on Twitter.

“He believes every city should have the right to self-govern. That is still the same case. That hasn’t changed anything. He has long believed that DC statehood should be something that the residents of DC should be allowed. Again, that hasn’t changed,” Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

“But this is different. The way that we see this is that it’s very different. The DC Council put changes forward over the mayor’s objections, and the president doesn’t support changes like lowering penalties for carjacking,” she said.

Jean-Pierre repeatedly said that the president continues to support DC statehood but signaled that safety, in this case, is a higher priority.

“Look, one thing that the president believes in is making sure that the streets in America, that communities across the country are safe. That includes DC. That does not change,” she said, later adding that Biden doesn’t believe the DC crime measure is “going to keep our communities safe.”

“Two things could exist at the same time,” Jean-Pierre said, later adding, “He believes that by signing this into law that it will protect communities.”

When asked why the White House would put out a statement saying the president did not support repealing the DC law before Biden’s new commitment to not veto it, Jean-Pierre said: “At this moment, where we are currently, with this legislation that is going to be coming … to the president’s desk, he will sign it.”

She would not say whether the president had spoken to DC’s Democatic mayor, Muriel Bowser, before he talked to Senate Democrats about his decision not to veto the Republican legislation. Jean-Pierre would not further specify what particular provisions the president opposed in the DC law.

Progressives furious

The about-face and the decision to overrule the local DC Council has left progressives and advocates for DC statehood fuming. Many Democrats oppose overriding the law on principle, arguing that local officials should make their own laws free of congressional interference.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York responded directly to Biden’s comments, disputing the president’s claim that he supported DC’s ability to govern itself.

“This ain’t it. DC has a right to govern itself, like any other state or municipality. If the President supports DC statehood, he should govern like it,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Thursday night. “Plenty of places pass laws the President may disagree with. He should respect the people’s gov of DC just as he does elsewhere.”

Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, told CNN, “The people of the district should have the right to have their Council accountable to them and should not have to worry about what Congress is going to do in regards to local decisions.”

Senior House Democrats told CNN that the White House did not communicate any of its concerns to their caucus before the vote. Plus, they are angry because Democrats have long been supportive of DC’s autonomy and the push for statehood has become a key priority for their caucus — and Biden’s position now undermines their party’s viewpoint.

But the overarching concern: A lack of communication from the White House to House Democrats. Now, a number of Democrats — including several in swing districts — will be exposed to fresh GOP attacks painting them as soft on crime and to the left of Biden on the potent issue.

“Cannot trust the White House,” one House Democrat who voted for the measure fumed on Friday.

Still, Biden’s decision opened the floodgates for a series of Democratic senators to say they also wanted to overturn the DC crime law — a reflection that many lawmakers are concerned about crime as a rising political issue.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly told CNN he thinks a lot of his Democratic colleagues “will be voting for it,” including him. Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey counted himself among that number, though he argued he’d already made his mind up before Biden’s announcement. New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich said he too would vote in favor.

A number of others, including fierce defenders of DC statehood, also said they were still weighing the issue.

