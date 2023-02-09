Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Donald Trump and his role in January 6, 2021, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s office is seeking documents and testimony related to January 6, the source said. They want him to testify about his interactions with Trump leading up to the 2020 election and the day of the attack on the US Capitol.

ABC News first reported on the subpoena.

Pence’s office declined to confirm he had been subpoenaed. A spokesman for the special counsel declined to comment to CNN on the matter.

CNN previously reported that months of negotiations preceded the subpoena to the former vice president.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

