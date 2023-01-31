Trump struggles to fundraise in early weeks of 2024 campaign

By Kristen Holmes and Fredreka Schouten, CNN

Former President Donald Trump‘s political operation brought in $9.5 million in the roughly six weeks after he announced his latest White House bid, according to a source familiar with the fundraising numbers.

The haul is smaller than the nearly $11.8 million raised by Trump entities in the six weeks before the Republican’s November 15 campaign announcement, underscoring the challenges Trump faces as he attempts a political comeback.

In an effort to boost donations, Trump’s team has hired marketing agency Campaign Inbox to bolster its digital fundraising operation, the source confirmed to CNN.

NBC first reported Trump’s year-end campaign figures.

Tuesday is the deadline for candidates and other political action committees to file fundraising and spending reports with the Federal Election Commission. Trump is the only declared 2024 presidential candidate.

