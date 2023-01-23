Trump adds stop in New Hampshire ahead of Saturday campaign event in South Carolina

By Kristen Holmes, CNN

Former President Donald Trump will make a stop Saturday in Salem, New Hampshire, ahead of a campaign event in South Carolina, two sources familiar with the plans told CNN.

Trump is expected to deliver the keynote address at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual meeting.

Fox News was first to report the New Hampshire visit.

Trump’s stop in South Carolina will be a small event in at the Statehouse in Columbia and will feature remarks by the former president and an announcement about his South Carolina leadership team, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Lindsey Graham are also expected to attend the South Carolina event, a person familiar with the planning told CNN. However, it is unclear if either plans to endorse the former president’s White House bid.

