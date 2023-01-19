Lesion on Jill Biden’s left eyelid determined to be ‘non-cancerous growth’

By Arlette Saenz

White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor on Thursday provided an update on first lady Dr. Jill Biden’s recent Mohs surgery, saying a lesion found on her left eyelid was determined to be “a very common, totally harmless, non-cancerous growth.”

Biden spent several hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last week, undergoing an outpatient procedure to remove two cancerous lesions — one on her chest and another her right eye. During that procedure, a third lesion was found on her left eyelid.

“This (lesion) was sent out for traditional biopsy. Results are consistent with seborrheic keratosis,” O’Connor wrote in a letter dated Wednesday. “Seborrheic keratosis is a very common, totally harmless, non-cancerous growth. No further treatment is required.”

“Dr. Biden is recovering nicely from her procedures,” O’Connor writes. “She experienced some anticipated mild bruising and swelling, but feels very well.”

In his letter last week, O’Connor wrote that “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed, and the margins were clear of any residual skin cancer cells.” That letter also noted that basal cell carcinoma lesions “do not tend to ‘spread’ or metastasize, as some more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma are known to do.”

