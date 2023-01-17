Ohio GOP state Sen. Matt Dolan announces US Senate bid to challenge Sherrod Brown

By David Wright, CNN

Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan announced Tuesday that he will run for US Senate in Ohio in 2024, seeking to challenge Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in a state that has been trending toward the GOP in recent years.

Dolan’s announcement makes him the first Republican to officially jump into what is expected to be a competitive race.

Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians baseball team, mounted an unsuccessful US Senate bid in 2022, finishing third in the GOP primary that was won by now-Sen. J.D. Vance. Notably, Dolan was able to tap his personal fortune for that effort, contributing and loaning more than $10 million to his campaign.

The GOP primary to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman in Ohio in 2022 was a crowded and contentious affair, and the race to take on Brown — who’s held the seat since 2007, even as the state has trended increasingly red — could be a similarly competitive contest. Brown is one of three Senate Democrats up for reelection in 2024 who represent states Donald Trump won by at least 8 points in 2020, making him a top target of Senate Republicans.

Other potential GOP contenders include Bernie Moreno, a wealthy businessman who also ran in 2022; Ohio Secretary of State Frank La Rose; state Attorney General David Yost; and US Rep. Warren Davidson, who represents the 8th Congressional District. Former state treasurer and three-time Senate candidate Josh Mandel has said he will not run.

This story has been updated with additional background information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.