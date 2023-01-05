Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow won’t seek reelection in 2024

By CNN staff

Sen. Debbie Stabenow will not seek reelection in 2024, the longtime Michigan Democrat said Thursday, opening up a Senate seat in a key swing state.

“Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate. I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on January 3, 2025,” she said in a statement.

Stabenow, 72, was first elected to the US Senate in 2000 and is a member of the Senate Democratic leadership as chair of the policy and communications committee.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

