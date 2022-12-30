Here’s what happens to the January 6 committee’s work once the new Congress takes over

By Sara Murray and Annie Grayer, CNN

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol is set to expire next week, but its work will remain accessible to the public.

The House select committee will end with the conclusion of the current Congress on January 3, but the Government Publishing Office has created an online repository to house what the committee produced.

The site currently features the committee’s final report and a variety of video exhibits.

The site is expected to include all of the records the committee has made public and some material that has not yet been publicly released, including documents that may have been referenced in footnotes in the committee’s final report.

The report and other materials produced by the committee are already being transmitted to the National Archives and Records Administration, but congressional records do not become available via the archives for years. The GPO website stands as a way to make the records public in the meantime.

With the House majority set to change hands from Democrats to Republicans next week, the committee in recent days has been winding down its work, including releasing a steady stream of interview transcripts that complement the panel’s sweeping 845-page report and shed new light on how it conducted its investigation of the Capitol riot.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.