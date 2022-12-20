Skip to Content
READ: House Ways and Means Committee report finding Trump was not properly audited by IRS as president

The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday released a summary report that concluded the IRS failed to audit former President Donald Trump’s taxes as required under the mandatory presidential audit program.

