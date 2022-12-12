Youngkin schedules February special election in Virginia to fill Donald McEachin’s seat

By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

A special election in Virginia to replace the late Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin, who died last month, will take place in February, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday.

The election in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District will be held February 21, 2023, and candidates have until December 23 to declare their candidacy, according to an order signed by Youngkin, a Republican.

The seat will remain vacant until the election is held.

Virginia’s 4th Congressional District includes the state capital of Richmond and is typically a Democratic-leaning region.

Alexsis Rodgers, the chairwoman of the Virginia 4th Congressional District Democratic Committee, said the group is discussing the nomination process and will make more information available soon.

CNN has contacted the Republican state party in Virginia about their plans for nominating candidates.

The election follows McEachin’s sudden death last month, just weeks after he cruised to reelection.

“We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin,” Tara Rountree, his chief of staff, said in a statement at the time. “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.”

“Until a new representative is elected, our office will remain open and continue to serve our constituents,” Rountree said.

