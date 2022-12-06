How to follow Georgia’s Senate runoff election

By Shania Shelton, CNN

It’s Election Day in the Peach State once again.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are facing off in Georgia’s Senate runoff election. No candidate won more than 50% of the vote in the general election in November, with Warnock leading with 49.4% of the vote, Walker carrying 48.5% and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver winning 2.1%.

Democrats already control the Senate with 50 senators plus Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote, but the stakes remain high, with Democrats seeking to win a majority outright and Republicans looking to flip back a key seat in increasingly purple Georgia.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What time do polls close?

In Georgia, polls close at 7 p.m. ET. Mail-in ballots must be returned by the close of polls Tuesday.

