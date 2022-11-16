Ivanka Trump says she does not ‘plan to be involved in politics’ following father’s campaign announcement

By Kate Bennett and Shawna Mizelle, CNN

Ivanka Trump announced on Tuesday that she doesn’t plan to be involved in former President Donald Trump’s campaign, issuing a statement to CNN minutes after her father announced another run for the White House.

“I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” said Trump, who did not attend Tuesday night’s event. “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments.”

Her statement follows a shift in the Trump family dynamic and division over the political plans of the former president. CNN reported last week that Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner would not campaign on behalf of Donald Trump.

“(Ivanka) would never go back to that life,” a person familiar with her thinking previously told CNN. “She knows it’s not something that would serve her or her family at this point.”

Another person told CNN that Ivanka has been “done” with Washington “since the day she left” and that “hasn’t changed.”

Ivanka Trump became a full-time adviser to the president in March 2017 after informally advising her father during the first two months of his administration.

Critics pointed out her lack of government experience, but defenders noted that her father ran a campaign explicitly on his record as a businessman and on the message of being an outsider and taking an unconventional approach to governing.

While it was unusual for a president’s child to serve an administration, it was a familiar role for Trump, who had been her father’s trusted adviser throughout her young adulthood, to her time as executive vice president at the Trump Organization and ultimately to his 2016 presidential campaign.

