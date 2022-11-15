Rick Scott tells colleagues he will challenge Mitch McConnell for GOP Senate leader

By Manu Raju, Chief Congressional Correspondent

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida told his fellow GOP senators he will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to be leader of the party in the chamber next year, according to a source who has seen a letter he sent to his colleagues.

Scott has little chance of succeeding but it’s seen as a protest vote — though it’s the first real challenger McConnell has faced in his time as GOP leader.

Senate Republicans are expected to hold leadership elections on Wednesday.

Scott, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has had a long simmering conflict with McConnell for much of this year, differing on where to invest resources in the tightly contested midterm Senate races. Allies of McConnell told CNN earlier this month ahead of Election Day that the longtime leader of the GOP Senate conference has kept his operation focused on winning the majority in the most efficient and straightforward way possible. But Scott, the chairman of the GOP’s campaign arm, attempted to bolster candidates his allies say have been unfairly counted out by establishmentarians like McConnell.

Following Republicans’ lackluster midterm performance, where Democrats are projected to keep their Senate majority and have the possibility of even increasing their margin by one seat, former President Donald Trump called up his allies in the chamber, GOP sources told CNN last week, to take aim at McConnell’s leadership bid.

Some of Trump’s closest allies in the Senate — including Scott, Ted Cruz of Texas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — have pushed to delay Wednesday’s leadership vote, though it’s expected to go on as planned.

Senate Republicans met behind-closed-doors on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the idea of delaying the leadership elections and venting their frustrations.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

