Michael Flynn ordered to testify in Atlanta grand jury probe into Trump’s election subversion

By Jason Morris and Tierney Sneed, CNN

Former Donald Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before an Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating efforts by the former president and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a Florida judge ordered Tuesday.

“I am going to make a finding that the witness is indeed material and necessary in the special grand jury proceeding in the state of Georgia,” Judge Charles Roberts, of the 12th Judicial Circuit Court in Florida, said.

Roberts also declined a request from Flynn that he put the order to testify on hold pending an appeal.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

