Paul Pelosi released from hospital

By Jamie Gangel and Augie Martin, CNN

Paul Pelosi has been released from a San Francisco hospital after recovering from surgery to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his hand and arm, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday.

“Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire [Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital] medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home,” Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

Paul Pelosi, the husband of the House speaker, is home and resting just six days after the brutal attack last week, according to a source familiar with the matter, and confirmed by the speaker in her statement.

“Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence,” Nancy Pelosi said. “He is now home surrounded by his family who request privacy.”

San Francisco police entered the home around 2:27 a.m. local time Friday to find Pelosi struggling over a hammer with a man, who has since been identified as David DePape, according to the city’s police chief. Officers saw DePape “violently assault” Pelosi with the hammer before they tackled him to the ground and arrested him.

Pelosi was taken to a hospital after the attack and underwent a “successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement early Friday evening. He is expected to make a full recovery.

DePape entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to all state charges during his initial appearance in court.

He also waived his right to a hearing within 10 days at his arraignment at a San Francisco court room. Judge Diane Northway set a hearing for Friday in San Francisco Superior Court to set a date for the preliminary hearing and bail setting.

DePape, 42, has been charged with a litany of crimes, including assault, attempted murder and attempted kidnapping, following last week’s break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home, the US attorney’s office and San Francisco district attorney announced on Monday. He was charged with one count of “attempted kidnapping of a US official,” according to the US attorney’s office for the Northern District of California. That charge relates to Nancy Pelosi, who DePape told police he planned to “hold hostage,” according to an FBI affidavit also unsealed on Monday.

The attempted kidnapping charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. He has not yet entered a plea in federal court.

The Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday that DePape was in the United States illegally and may face deportation.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov. 1, following his Oct. 28 arrest,” the department said.

This story has been updated with additional developments Thursday.

