Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ campaign headquarters burglarized

The campaign headquarters of Arizona‘s Democratic candidate for governor and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was broken into this week, a campaign official and law enforcement told CNN on Wednesday.

Phoenix police responded to a burglary report Tuesday afternoon and “learned that items were taken from the property sometime during the night,” the department said in a statement.

“This is still an active investigation with detectives checking all security cameras in attempts to identify and locate the subject involved,” the statement said. No suspects have been identified in the burglary.

A source within the Hobbs campaign told CNN that CCTV video shows the man they say broke into the campaign headquarters. The Hobbs campaign hasn’t been able to get a full inventory of what was taken, the source added.

Nicole DeMont, who manages Hobbs’ gubernatorial campaign, told CNN in a statement that “Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign. Throughout this race, we have been clear that the safety of our staff and of the Secretary is our number one priority.”

“Let’s be clear: for nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit,” DeMont continued. “The threats against Arizonans attempting to exercise their constitutional rights and their attacks on elected officials are the direct result of a concerted campaign of lies and intimidation.”

Hobbs is running for governor against Republican Kari Lake in the November midterm election.

DeMont said that intimidation “won’t work,” and expressed thanks to the Phoenix Police Department for keeping Hobbs and her team safe.

It was not immediately clear what items were taken from the office.

