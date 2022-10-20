Justice Amy Coney Barrett denies attempt to block Biden student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a challenge to the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program on Thursday, declining to take up an appeal brought by a Wisconsin taxpayers group.

The order is a win for Biden for now, though there are other challenges in the pipeline making their way up to the high court.

Loan cancellations could begin on Sunday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

