Justice Amy Coney Barrett denies attempt to block Biden student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect

<i>Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images</i><br/>Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a challenge to the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program on October 20.
By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a challenge to the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program on Thursday, declining to take up an appeal brought by a Wisconsin taxpayers group.

The order is a win for Biden for now, though there are other challenges in the pipeline making their way up to the high court.

Loan cancellations could begin on Sunday.

