Walker acknowledges sending $700 check to woman who alleges he paid for abortion but denies it was for that purpose

Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker acknowledged in a new interview that he sent a $700 check to a woman who alleges the money was provided to reimburse her for an abortion, though Walker denies the check was for that purpose.

In an interview with NBC News that aired Monday morning, Walker was presented with a copy of the check, along with a receipt from the medical center in Georgia where the woman had the procedure. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s my signature or not,” Walker said, before examining the document with reading glasses on and concluding, “Yes, that’s my check.”

Before that, Walker — when first shown the check — said it wasn’t relevant and suggested that, because he and the woman had a child together, the money wasn’t necessarily meant for what she is alleging.

“This is still a lie, because she’s the mother of my child,” Walker said. “I have no idea what that could be for.”

The mother of one of Walker’s children came forward initially to The Daily Beast and later to other outlets alleging that Walker paid for her abortion in 2009 and urged her to have a second one, which she declined. Walker has vehemently denied the allegations from the woman, who has remained anonymous. CNN has not independently confirmed the woman’s allegations

Walker also told NBC News that former President Donald Trump called him after the candidate’s debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Asked whether Trump would come to Georgia to campaign with him ahead of the November election, Walker demurred.

“Oh, if I needed him, he’ll come,” Walker said.

