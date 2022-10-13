Skip to Content
State Department: US citizen recently died in the Donbas region of Ukraine

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

A State Department spokesperson on Thursday confirmed that a US citizen recently died in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

“We are in touch with the family and are providing all appropriate assistance,” the spokesperson said. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add.”

The State department did not indicate the manner of the death.

CNN is working to confirm the identity of the US citizen.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

