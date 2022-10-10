Trump lawyer Christina Bobb spoke with federal investigators, source says

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

Christina Bobb — the Trump attorney who signed a letter earlier this year inaccurately attesting that all classified material had been returned following a “diligent search” of Mar-a-Lago — spoke with federal investigators in recent days, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Bobb, who is still representing former President Donald Trump in other matters and was on location when the FBI searched his property in August, is not deeply involved in the Mar-a-Lago case, the person said.

NBC News was first to report that Bobb spoke with investigators.

There is an ongoing Justice Department investigation into possible mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and potential obstruction.

The sworn statement that Bobb submitted to the Justice Department included a caveat that she was making the certification “based upon the information that has been provided to me.”

Bobb did not respond immediately to CNN’s request for comment.

