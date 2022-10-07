New Trump super PAC places first midterm ad buys in Ohio, Pennsylvania

By Kristen Holmes and Gabby Orr, CNN

The new super PAC launched by top allies of Donald Trump has placed its first television ad buys, in Ohio and Pennsylvania, to boost Republican Senate nominees endorsed by the former President with about a month to go before the midterm elections.

According to AdImpact, MAGA, Inc. has so far placed more than $1.3 million in ads to support Ohio’s J.D. Vance and nearly $900,000 for Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. One source familiar with the operation told CNN that these buys are just the beginning and the super PAC is expected to spend tens of millions of dollars between now and Election Day.

This initial ad buy comes as Republicans have privately criticized Trump for not dipping into his mountain of political cash to help support candidates he endorsed in the midterms as several of them have lagged behind their Democratic rivals in fundraising.

Until now, federal records show that Trump’s main fundraising vehicle, Save America, has contributed more than $8.4 million to candidates and committees at the federal, state and local level since January 2021 — a significant sum but virtually nothing compared with what other major Republican groups have committed and only about $1.4 million more than what the former President has spent on legal fees this cycle (nearly $7 million).

One adviser to Trump said to expect a continued focus on the Senate races in Pennsylvania and Ohio, as well as Arizona, among other contests.

CNN’s David Wright contributed to this report.