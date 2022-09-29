Trump attorney and adviser testified before Georgia grand jury investigating election interference

By Sara Murray, CNN

Boris Epshteyn, an attorney and adviser to former President Donald Trump, testified before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sought Epshteyn’s testimony as part of her probe into efforts by Trump and his allies to subvert the election results in the Peach State. She was interested in learning more about Epshteyn’s alleged role in helping to organize pro-Trump slates of electors in battleground states that President Joe Biden actually won in the last presidential election.

Epshteyn appeared on Thursday after telling the court that he would likely cite attorney-client privilege on some questions and raising concerns that he had too few details about what prosecutors intended to ask him, according to an earlier court filing.

The New York Times first reported Epshteyn’s appearance before the grand jury.

An attorney for Epshteyn did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

