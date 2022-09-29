Senate confirms Michelle Kwan as US ambassador to Belize

By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Michelle Kwan, a former Olympic figure skater and longtime Democratic activist, to serve as ambassador to Belize.

Kwan, who President Joe Biden tapped for the role in December, skated through the chamber’s confirmation process with a voice vote.

The State Department had touted Kwan’s “distinguished career in public service, diplomacy and sports” in a Certificate of Competency earlier this year.

“Kwan’s extensive work experience at the U.S. State Department in public diplomacy and youth outreach and her work with non-profit organizations combined with her strong management and business skills make her a well-qualified candidate to be the U.S. Ambassador to Belize,” the State Department said.

The agency also highlighted Kwan’s education background, including her Master’s degree from Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

One of the most decorated figure skaters in US history, Kwan worked on the Biden campaign, and, as CNN previously reported, pressed for an ambassador post. She said last year she was honored by her nomination.

“If confirmed, I will be very proud to serve my country,” Kwan said. “Belize is full of incredible history and culture, and has been a tremendous partner to the United States. I look forward to working with the Belizean government on economic issues, to put an end to this pandemic, and to address the root causes of migration.”

