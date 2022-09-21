First on CNN: Ginni Thomas agrees to January 6 committee interview

By Jamie Gangel, Ariane de Vogue and Zachary Cohen, CNN

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has come to an agreement with Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to be interviewed by the panel in the coming weeks, according to a source close to the committee.

Ginni Thomas’ attorney, Mark Paoletta, confirmed the voluntary interview in a statement, saying, “As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity.”

Members of the panel have long said they are interested in speaking with Thomas, particularly after CNN first reported text messages she exchanged with then-Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows prior to January 6 about overturning the election.

But in the months since those messages emerged, there has been little indication that compelling her to testify was a top priority for the panel despite subsequent evidence that Thomas also encouraged state lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin to overturn Joe Biden’s legitimate electoral win.

In June, Paoletta said in a letter to the committee that he did not “believe there is currently a sufficient basis to speak with” Thomas.

“I am asking the Committee to provide a better justification for why Mrs. Thomas’s testimony is relevant to the Committee’s legislative purpose,” he wrote in the letter obtained by CNN.

The lawyer’s response followed a June 16 letter from the committee asking Thomas to meet with the panel in July and provide documents that could be relevant to the investigation.

The committee has email correspondence between Thomas and former President Donald Trump’s election attorney John Eastman, as well as texts between her and Meadows. The texts show Thomas urging Meadows to continue the fight to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Thomas’ lawyer said in the June letter his client was “willing to appear” and “eager to clear her name,” but that without more information from the committee, he feared that she had been asked to come in “to continue the baseless harassment she has been subjected to since January 6.”

“There is no story to uncover here,” he said in the letter.

