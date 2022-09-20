Trump continues to muddy the waters on whether documents seized from Mar-a-Lago are classified

By Tierney Sneed

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday told a federal appeals court that it should not lift the hold a lower court judge put on the Justice Department using Mar-a-Lago documents identified as classified in its criminal probe — and continued to try to cast doubt on whether the 100 or so documents that are at the center of the dispute are in fact classified.

Trump again, however, declined to provide evidence that he had declassified the documents before leaving office.

Trump told the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals that it should not buy the Justice Department’s argument that the documents should be presumed classified while the government reviews them. Trump said that the Justice Department, in its previous filing with the appeals court, “assumes — without either side presenting any proof — that the documents are, in fact, classified.”

The latest filing from Trump emphasized the authority a president has to declassify records and leaned into the idea that the documents’ classification status at this point should be viewed as ambiguous.

“The Government again presupposes that the documents it claims are classified are, in fact, classified and their segregation is inviolable. However, the Government has not yet proven this critical fact,” the Trump filing said.

The new filing comes after Trump’s lawyers on Monday evening told the senior judge serving as special master that they did not want to disclose at this point, for the special master review, specific information about whether the documents were declassified.

Trump has claimed in media interviews that he declassified the documents from his White House he took back to his Florida home, but his attorneys have stopped well short of making such an assertion in court.

The Justice Department is appealing a federal judge’s order pausing the investigation for the special master review, with prosecutors asking the appeals court to carve out the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago that were marked as classified.

In Tuesday’s filing with the 11th Circuit, Trump argued that “the District Court’s orders are a sensible preliminary step toward restoring order from chaos, and this Court should therefore deny the Government’s Motion.”

The case is traveling to the 11th Circuit after Trump successfully sued to obtain a special master — i.e. a third party attorney — to review the materials the FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago last month, and the focus is now around who can work through about 100 seized records marked as classified first.

Prosecutors have argued that pausing the criminal investigation into them poses national security risks. They say that the criminal probe cannot be decoupled from an intelligence community assessment of the documents that US District Judge Aileen Cannon has allowed to proceed. In court filings last week, the Justice Department rejected the idea that Trump could claim that any of those 100 records were his personal records — a claim Trump could make as he tried to keep the materials from investigators’ hands. Additionally, the Justice Department has questioned how Cannon has inserted herself in the dispute in the first place, arguing that the judge did not have the authority to interfere with prosecutors’ review of the documents.

The litigation at the 11th Circuit is playing out as the court-appointed special master, Brooklyn-based senior Judge Raymond Dearie, has begun setting up the process for his review. Later Tuesday, he will hold the status conference with the parties to discuss the process’ next steps.

In a letter to Dearie on Monday evening, the Trump team signaled resistance to explaining at the start of the review which documents Trump supposedly declassified.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

