NTSB recommends drunk driving prevention technology in all new vehicles

The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday put its weight behind requiring new vehicles to include drunk driving prevention technology.

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said that technology — as well as speed-related technology — “can prevent the tens of thousands of fatalities from impaired-driving and speeding-related crashes we see in the U.S. annually.”

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that passed last year with bipartisan support gave the Transportation Department three years to craft a requirement that new vehicles feature “advanced drunk and impaired driving prevention technology.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment about its progress.

NHTSA says 32 people die of alcohol-related collisions every day — more than 11,000 every year. It reported fatalities climbed 5% in 2021.

The NTSB recommendation came as part of its investigation of a 2021 head-on collision in California that killed nine people, mostly children.

