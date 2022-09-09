Oath Keepers lawyer Kellye SoRelle pleads not guilty to Jan 6 charges

By Holmes Lybrand

Kellye SoRelle, a self-described general counsel for the right-wing militia group the Oath Keepers, pleaded not guilty Friday to several charges relating to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

SoRelle faces four charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and obstructing justice by telling others to delete information from their phones.

Prosecutors say they do not plan to add SoRelle, who took a photo with group leader Stewart Rhodes in front of the Capitol that day, to any of the larger indictments charging members of the Oath Keepers with seditious conspiracy. The Justice Department also noted that there are “numerous witnesses who talk about” SoRelle who are part of the larger Oath Keepers case, adding that there is “voluminous” discovery for SoRelle and her counsel to go through.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Nestler also asked Judge Amit Mehta to heavily restrict SoRelle’s internet access, citing the obstruction of justice charge and said SoRelle had been posting about the case online.

“Ms. SoRelle has already posted memes,” Nestler said, including ones of Mehta.

Mehta, however, said that alone was not enough to restrict her online access, adding that he would need more information from the government to make such a decision.

SoRelle is due back in court for a status conference on November 15.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.