Trump Org. investigation continues, NY district attorney says

By Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

The Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances is ongoing, District Attorney Alvin Bragg told reporters Thursday.

Bragg made the announcement at a news conference on the indictment of Steve Bannon.

“The investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Bragg was asked about the next steps in that investigation.

“You should not know what’s going to happen next in an ongoing investigation, so we are doing our work as we should and when we have something to report by way of a court filing or as we said in our statement some other way of concluding the investigation we will inform you at the time,” he said.

Last month, Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty to his role in a 15-year-long tax fraud scheme. As part of the deal, he has agreed to testify against former Trump’s real estate company at trial.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.