January 6 committee seeking cooperation from Newt Gingrich

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has sent a letter to former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich seeking his voluntary cooperation to discuss his role in promoting false claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen.

The committee wants to learn more about communications Gingrich had with senior advisers in former President Donald Trump’s White House about television advertisements that relied on false claims about the election.

“Some of the information that we have obtained includes email messages that you exchanged with senior advisors to President Trump and others, including Jared Kushner and Jason Miller, in which you provided detailed input into television advertisements that repeated and relied upon false claims about fraud in the 2020 election,” Mississippi Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the committee, wrote in the letter.

“These advertising efforts were not designed to encourage voting for a particular candidate,” he continued. “Instead, these efforts attempted to cast doubt on the outcome of the election after voting had already taken place.”

