READ: The Justice Department’s response to Trump’s request for a special master
By CNN
The Justice Department on Tuesday responded to Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida regarding former President Donald Trump’s request for a special master to oversee the FBI’s review of materials seized in the Mar-a-Lago search.
A hearing has been scheduled for Thursday to consider Trump’s request for a special master — a third-party attorney appointed by a court to oversee part of a certain case.
Read the Justice Department’s filing here:
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.