Hillary Clinton shares dancing picture in support of Finnish Prime Minister

Hillary Clinton expressed support for Sanna Marin, tweeting a photo of herself dancing as the Finnish Prime Minister faces criticism over leaked footage that showed her partying with friends.

“Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels,” Clinton quoted former Texas Gov. Ann Richards as saying, along with a photo of herself dancing in the Sunday tweet.

The photo, Clinton said, was taken in Colombia during her visit as secretary of state for the sixth Summit of the Americas. “Keep dancing,” she encouraged Marin.

Private videos that appeared to show Marin on the floor, singing toward the camera, and Marin and five others posing toward a camera and dancing have prompted mixed reactions with some opponents categorizing her behavior as unbecoming and supporters arguing that the criticism highlights a double standard.

After the release of the videos, Marin acknowledged partying “in a boisterous way” but said she was angry that the footage was leaked to the media.

“These videos are private and filmed in a private space. I resent that these became known to the public,” Marin told reporters earlier this month.

“I spent a night with my friends. We just partied, also in a boisterous way. I danced and sang,” she said.

She said alcohol was consumed but that she was not aware of any drug use at the party.

Marin underwent a drug test after what she called “quite serious accusations in the public domain that I have used narcotics.” The drug test showed no evidence of any drugs, according to a statement from the government communications office.

In recent days, women from all over the world have posted videos on social media of themselves dancing in support of the prime minister.

On Sunday, Marin thanked Clinton for joining them, tweeting: “Thank you @HillaryClinton ❤️”

