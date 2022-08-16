Skip to Content
Former US Rep. TJ Cox indicted on federal money laundering and wire fraud charges

Former US Rep. TJ Cox
By Hannah Rabinowitz and Clare Foran, CNN

Former US Rep. TJ Cox, a Democrat from California, has been indicted on federal money laundering and wire fraud charges related in part to campaign donations, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.

Cox previously represented California’s 21st congressional district. He was first elected to the seat in 2018, defeating Republican incumbent David Valadao. Cox came to Congress as part of a blue wave in congressional races across the country that led to Democrats taking back the House from Republicans. In 2020, however, Valadao defeated Cox to win back the seat.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

