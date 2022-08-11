FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence for classified nuclear documents

By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

The FBI sought to locate classified documents related to nuclear weapons, among other items, when agents searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, this week, people familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post.

The people did not offer additional details to the Post about what the agents were seeking or whether any documents were recovered.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that he “personally approved” the decision to seek a warrant for the search of Trump’s Florida home.

“The department does not take such a decision lightly. Where possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken,” Garland said in a news conference.

