Mike Pompeo meeting with January 6 committee today, source says

By Kara Scannell, CNN

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is meeting on Tuesday with the January 6 committee, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. The deposition will be conducted virtually, the source added.

CNN has previously reported on Pompeo’s negotiations with the committee about his testimony. The panel has shown an increased interest in members of former President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, particularly regarding conversations among Cabinet members about invoking the 25th Amendment after January 6, and the committee’s focus in the Pompeo interview is expected to be on the 25th Amendment, the source said.

Pompeo served as CIA director for the first year of Trump’s presidency, and led the State Department for Trump’s final three years, where he was a stalwart Trump ally and defender.

The committee declined to comment. The New York Times was first to report Pompeo’s expected appearance Tuesday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN’s Marshall Cohen and Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.

