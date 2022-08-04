Schumer plans first vote on Democrats’ economic bill as negotiators court Sinema

By Ali Zaslav and Manu Raju, CNN

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday announced that the Senate will reconvene on Saturday and plan to take the first procedural vote to proceed to the Democrats’ climate and health care bill.

Schumer’s announcement comes as negotiators try to lock in the votes of all 50 members of the Democratic caucus — most notably Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who has privately expressed concerns about taxes attached to the package and is seeking to add billions in funds for her to fight a drought in the Southwest.

A simple majority is required for Saturday’s motion to proceed vote. After that vote, there would be up to 20 hours of debate. Following the debate time, there would be a process colloquially referred to on Capitol Hill as “vote-a-rama,” which is the marathon series of amendment votes with no time limit.

Democrats are trying to wrap up negotiations and pass their economic passage before leaving town for a month-long August recess. The bill still needs to be approved by the Senate parliamentarian in order to advance under the rules surrounding reconciliation, which would allow the legislation to be passed by a simple majority.

It’s unclear when the parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, will announce her decision on the package. A Democratic aide told CNN that the Senate Finance Committee’s energy provisions — most notably the clean energy credits — are scheduled to go in front of the Senate parliamentarian on Friday.

Schumer announced a deal with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin last week that contains a number of key goals for the party on health care costs, taxes and combating the climate crisis. While many details have not been disclosed, the measure would invest $369 billion into energy and climate change programs, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions by 40% by 2030, according to a one-page fact sheet. For the first time, Medicare would be empowered to negotiate the prices of certain medications, and it would cap out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 for those enrolled in Medicare drug plans. It would also extend expiring enhanced subsidies for Affordable Care Act coverage for three years.

CNN reported earlier Thursday that Sinema is seeking to add $5 billion to help the Southwest cope with its multi-year drought to the package as she mulls whether to support the deal.

Sinema has also privately expressed concerns about the impact that the 15% corporate minimum tax will have on manufacturers including in her state, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

At issue are changes proposed by Democrats on bonus depreciation that the GOP enacted in the 2017 tax law, which allows companies to deduct 100% of the cost of an asset the year it is placed in service. The new legislation proposes to phase that down starting next year. Manufacturers, in particular, have been deeply concerned about how that change will impact their bottom lines — and CNN reported that was a key issue that came up in a private call Sinema had earlier this week with business groups.

Her office declined to comment.

It’s unclear how Democrats will make changes to mollify Sinema, since removing that provision would cost about $84 billion, Democratic sources say. Sinema has also been concerned about the proposed tax on carried interest, which would impact private equity and hedge fund managers, which would raise about $14 billion.

The development underscores the tricky situation Democrats are in for the next several days: Manchin wants to make sure it maintains $300 billion in deficit savings. Changing the revenue portion of the bill would impact deficit savings.

Sinema has not said if she would vote to proceed to the legislation on Saturday afternoon.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ella Nilsen contributed to this report.