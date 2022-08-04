Four people in critical condition after lightning strike near White House

By Colin McCullough and Paul LeBlanc, CNN

Four people are in critical condition following a lightning strike across the street from the White House.

The lightning strike hit Lafayette Park which sits directly across the street from the White House, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening.

“All four were suffering critical, life-threatening injuries,” when help arrived, said Maggiolo, who was unable to provide additional details about the incident or the victims’ conditions.

Two men and two women were transferred to area hospitals, DC Fire and EMS tweeted. Maggiolo said officials from the Uniformed Division of the Secret Service and the Park Police were on scene immediately to help with the response.

A severe thunderstorm hit the DC region around 7 p.m. ET Thursday.

This story has been updated with additional information.

