Biden set to speak on Manchin-Schumer climate and economic deal

President Joe Biden will speak Thursday on the economic and climate package announced by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that’s giving a surprise boost to the President’s legislative agenda.

The speech will take place at 12:00 p.m. ET in the State Dining Room, the White House said.

Schumer and Manchin announced the deal Wednesday after more than a year of roller-coaster negotiations. The deal is a major reversal for Manchin, and the health and climate bill stands a serious chance of becoming law as soon as August — assuming Democrats can pass the bill in the House and that it passes muster with the Senate parliamentarian to allow it to be approved along straight party lines in the budget process.

The agreement contains a number of Democrats’ goals. While many details have not been disclosed, the measure would invest $369 billion into energy and climate change programs, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions by 40% by 2030, according to a one-page fact sheet. For the first time, Medicare would be empowered to negotiate the prices of certain medications, and it would cap out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 for those enrolled in Medicare drug plans. It would also extend expiring enhanced subsidies for Affordable Care Act coverage for three years.

Biden spoke with Manchin and Schumer Wednesday afternoon, he said in a statement thanking them — his first call with Manchin since December.

“This is the action the American people have been waiting for. This addresses the problems of today — high health care costs and overall inflation — as well as investments in our energy security for the future,” he said, calling on Congress to pass it “as soon as possible.”

There are factors complicating quick passage of the bill — Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin announced Thursday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and would be isolating. To pass the bill, Democrats would need all 50 of their senators to be present and vote in favor of the bill with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote, as all Republicans are expected to vote against the deal.

But in a closed-door meeting Thursday, Schumer privately told Democrats that now is the time to get a bill to deal with climate change and allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.

“We now have the opportunity to get those two hugely important priorities passed before the August recess,” he said, according to a Democrat inside the room.

“It will require us to stick together and work long days and nights for the next 10 days. We will need to be disciplined in our messaging and focus. It will be hard. But I believe we can get … this … done.”

The bill — the full text of which has not been publicly released — would also need to go through the House as well, where Democrats have a more substantial, but still thin, majority.

Progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington, called the Manchin-Schumer deal a “major step forward” and a “massive accomplishment,” expressing confidence in the deal on CNN’s “New Day.”

“Welcome in, Joe Manchin, delighted to work with you to get this done,” she said.

But there are still landmines in the House, including whether to revise the caps on state and local tax deductions that have been demanded by a handful of mostly northeastern Democrats.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

